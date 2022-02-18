CRIME STATS | Police minister Bheki Cele reveals murder rate in SA continues to rise

Police minister Bheki Cele on Friday said 6,859 people had been murdered in SA between October and the end of December 2021 — an increase of 562 compared to the same period in 2020.

“[A total of] 902 of [those killed] were women and 352 were children.”

Cele said 232 murders were as a result of domestic violence, while 27 SAPS officers were killed, on and off duty.

Cele was releasing the crime statistics for the last quarter of 2021 at a briefing in Cape Town.

At 24.3%, the North West reported the highest increase in murder cases, while murder cases dropped in the Free State and Western Cape.