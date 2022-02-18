South Africa

CRIME STATS | Police minister Bheki Cele reveals murder rate in SA continues to rise

18 February 2022 - 13:02
Data shows 6,859 people were killed in SA between October and December 2021. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF/PAUL FLEET

Police minister Bheki Cele on Friday said 6,859 people had been murdered in SA between October and the end of December 2021 — an increase of 562 compared to the same period in 2020.

“[A total of] 902 of [those killed] were women and 352 were children.”

Cele said 232 murders were as a result of domestic violence, while 27 SAPS officers were killed, on and off duty.

Cele was releasing the crime statistics for the last quarter of 2021 at a briefing in Cape Town.

At 24.3%, the North West reported the highest increase in murder cases, while murder cases dropped in the Free State and Western Cape.

“A double-digit (21.1%) decline in murder cases was recorded in the Free State and this is welcomed. While all provinces are unique in their crime patterns and policing approach, we urge provincial management of the SAPS to self-reflect and sharpen their approach when dealing with contact crimes.”

According to police records, the top four causes of murder are arguments, vigilantism, robberies and revenge or retaliation.

“A total of 2,599 people were murdered in public places, such as an open field, street, parking areas and abandoned buildings.”

It was disturbing that the second most likely place for murder was at the home of the victim or of the perpetrator.

“Liquor outlets were the third most likely place to be killed in SA.

“Some of the increases in murder are attributable to multiple murders, where a number of people are killed in one incident,” Cele added. 

TimesLIVE

