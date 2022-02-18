R200 voucher incentive resulted in 15% increase in vaccinations for people over 50: Health department

The department of health says Covid-19 vaccination increased by 15% in the over 50 cohort after its R200 Vooma voucher incentive was offered.

On Friday spokesperson Foster Mohale told TimesLIVE more than 112,000 people had claimed the vouchers by Thursday.

“The number of over-50s getting vaccinated was declining quickly and these vouchers have stopped further decline. We don’t have the full analysis but we estimate the vouchers led to a 15% higher uptake than previous trends had projected,” he said.