South Africa

R200 voucher incentive resulted in 15% increase in vaccinations for people over 50: Health department

Programme well received in poorer communities

18 February 2022 - 13:30
The health department is considering expanding the incentive programme to younger people to help boost the vaccination drive in that cohort. File image.
The health department is considering expanding the incentive programme to younger people to help boost the vaccination drive in that cohort. File image.
Image: Sebabatso Mosamo/Sunday Times

The department of health says Covid-19 vaccination increased by 15% in the over 50 cohort after its R200 Vooma voucher incentive was offered.

On Friday spokesperson Foster Mohale told TimesLIVE more than 112,000 people had claimed the vouchers by Thursday. 

“The number of over-50s getting vaccinated was declining quickly and these vouchers have stopped further decline. We don’t have the full analysis but we estimate the vouchers led to a 15% higher uptake than previous trends had projected,” he said.

Mohale said the incentive was well received in poorer communities. 

“Feedback from health workers in the provinces is that the vouchers were very well received and recipients in poorer communities were very appreciative.”

He said the department was considering expanding the programme to younger people to boost the vaccination drive in that cohort. 

“We are exploring options to extend incentives to younger groups, such as free data in partnership with mobile network operators.”

The Gauteng health department made the last call for the group to get vaccinated before the programme finishes at the end of the month.

The incentive was R100 at the launch in November and was doubled the next month to boost vaccine uptake among this cohort. 

READ MORE:

This is where Africa is at with Covid-19 vaccinations, and it’s not good

Only 12% of people are fully vaxxed, with some countries administering less than five shots per 100 people
World
18 hours ago

Experts to study effects of Covid-19 variants, shots on pregnant women, newborns

The effects of Covid-19 in pregnancy have been underestimated and insufficiently studied, say Oxford University scientists.
Lifestyle
2 days ago

I want to get vaccinated but scared of developing myocarditis, should I still get the jab?

Myocarditis is a rare inflammation of the heart muscle, usually caused by a viral or bacterial infection. Pericarditis is inflammation of the thin ...
News
1 day ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. NICD raises red alert about typhoid fever in SA South Africa
  2. ANC pulls an Ace from its own sleeve by releasing Cyril’s NEC closing remarks News
  3. Applying for R350 grant? Four things you need to know about the grant extension South Africa
  4. NSFAS welcomes court ruling proving it was not involved in erroneous R14m ... South Africa
  5. Government will soon provide 10GB of free data to every household — here’s how ... South Africa

Latest Videos

Cape Town aerobatic pilots prepare for first post-pandemic airshow season
'The state of our economy keeps me awake': Ramaphosa answers media ...