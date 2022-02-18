Ten months later government hits reset button on Charlotte Maxeke Hospital repairs

A new timeline for repairs

Dakela’s timeline for a full return to services stretches till the end of 2023. He considers this a “fast-tracked” timeline, as they had first targeted to finish in about 2027, he said.

Meanwhile, the continued shutdown of services and functioning at the specialist academic hospital is causing crises for patients, staff, trainee doctors, and health workers from Gauteng and surrounding provinces.

Pressure at the facility and still-fumbling management was clear, with the media briefing delayed by 90 minutes as the officials met separately and then an electricity feed problem forced a venue change. Outside the hospital, the roads were congested with double-parked cars because staff have nowhere to park and no alternatives have been arranged.

No budget details

The officials at the briefing could not give a budget for the remedial work, with Masebe saying the number would become clearer once Dakela’s team undertakes damage assessments together with the Development Bank of SA (DBSA) that has been leaned on to help fund this rebuild.

But experts say these engineering assessments should have been done immediately after the fire in April 2020. Opposition parties, the hospital’s university partners, donors, and NGOs have called for urgent assessments as they have been wanting to step in to assist.

Dr Imtiaz Sooliman, founder of disaster response charity Gift of the Givers, called a structural assessment the essential “template” that allows companies and people to understand where and how they can help.

Gift of the Givers reached out in the early days after the fire, but Sooliman said initial conversations simply went silent “and this dragged on for the whole year”.

Now, Gift of the Givers has received a memorandum of understanding to continue working at the site, starting with the structural assessments. Sooliman said their provisos in getting involved are that no monies be handed over to the government and that the government will not interfere with the appointment of contractors.

“I have made it clear that I have met with the SIU (Special Investigating Unit) and will not hesitate to pass on any information about corrupt practices that we come across on this project at Charlotte Maxeke,” Sooliman said.

Gift of the Givers has a proven track record in building and equipping hospitals in record time and also for not wasting resources or bowing to political whims.