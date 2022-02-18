South Africa

UKZN closes Howard College campus fearing safety of staff, students

18 February 2022 - 20:27 By TIMESLIVE
No staff or students will be permitted to enter Howard College Campus. File photo.
No staff or students will be permitted to enter Howard College Campus. File photo.
Image: Sunday Times

The University of KwaZulu-Natal (UKZN) decided to shut down its Howard College campus on Friday as a precautionary measure to ensure the safety of staff and students.

The decision was taken after considering the situation on campus when groups of individuals gathered outside gate 1.

“The effect of the decision is that, until further notice, no one will be allowed to enter campus. This applies to all individuals including staff and students who are in possession of valid university access permits,” the institution said in a message to staff and students.

“This is a precautionary measure to ensure the safety of staff, students and property.”

Staff members who were on campus were advised to leave.

The university condemned “all attempts to destabilise the institution”.

TimesLIVE reported earlier that academic activities were suspended on Monday after protests. Normah Zondo, UKZN’s corporate relations executive director, said at the time that decision was taken after “incidents of violence and intimidation” reported at some of their campuses on Monday. 

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

DUT turns to court to ban protesting students

The Durban University of Technology has been granted a temporary interdict barring students from protesting near any of its campuses.
News
1 day ago

NSFAS welcomes court ruling proving it was not involved in erroneous R14m payment

The erroneous payment was made by Intellimali, an independent service provider responsible for the disbursement of funds at the university.
News
3 days ago

Nelson Mandela University opens 500-bed student residence to ease digs shortage

In an effort to address its student accommodation shortage, Nelson Mandela University has opened a 500-bed residence in Summerstrand, with two ...
News
1 week ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. NICD raises red alert about typhoid fever in SA South Africa
  2. ANC pulls an Ace from its own sleeve by releasing Cyril’s NEC closing remarks News
  3. Applying for R350 grant? Four things you need to know about the grant extension South Africa
  4. LISTEN | Hoërskool Jan Viljoen parents clash as some black parents refused ... South Africa
  5. NSFAS welcomes court ruling proving it was not involved in erroneous R14m ... South Africa

Latest Videos

Cape Town aerobatic pilots prepare for first post-pandemic airshow season
'The state of our economy keeps me awake': Ramaphosa answers media ...