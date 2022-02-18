WHO says six African countries will get mRNA tech transfer with SA as hub
The World Health Organisation (WHO) on Friday announced the first six African countries to be part of the “hub and spoke” approach to empowering countries to make their own mRNA vaccines for diseases.
These are SA — where a hub already exists — Tunisia, Egypt, Nigeria, Kenya and Senegal.
WHO head Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said he visited the hub last week, met President Cyril Ramaphosa and was assured the hub is in good hands.
He said clinical trials would begin soon and the transfer of mRNA technology goes far beyond Covid-19.
“By creating this platform, it can have an impact on TB, malaria and even cancer, so this is a strategic investment not just against Covid-19 but all the health problems we face.”
Speaking at the media briefing, Ramaphosa made an impassioned speech in which he said he was delighted SA is part of this and can share its experience as the first hub on the continent.
“The WHO has listened to what we have been saying in our collective call to establish sites in low- and middle-income countries in the midst of vaccine inequity,” said Ramaphosa.
“We welcome the announcement of other African spokes in this hub and spoke system. We could not be happier and we hope for more in time because we don’t want any country to be left behind.”
Ramaphosa said to Ghebreyesus with a chuckle: “Keep thinking of where more could be done.”
He said he wanted to speak about an “uncomfortable topic, the Trade-Related Aspects of Intellectual Property (Trips) waiver”, which removes limitations on exports under compulsory licence to countries that cannot manufacture the pharmaceuticals themselves.
“This will facilitate diversification to geographical regions cut out of manufacturing chains,” said Ramaphosa.
“Governments that are serious about ensuring the world has access to vaccines should ensure we approve the Trips waiver rather than hide behind IP and profitability.
“We are facing a global pandemic that will stay with us for a long time, and all that has been asked for is that the Trips waiver should be done soon. The lives of hundreds of millions of people rather than the profitability of a few companies is what matters.”
Ramaphosa said Africa “is consistently at the back of the queue” with health, adding: “While we appreciate the donations, they are never a sustainable mechanism to build resilience. Help to empower us. Let us tackle obstacles together, let us demonstrate Africa has the ability to provide what’s needed.”
He said Africa has amazing scientists with enormous capabilities and their energy needs to be unleashed.
“The Trips waiver will empower them and give them that energy and oxygen so they can surge forward and do wonders for this continent.”
Ghebreyesus said: “Currently 116 countries are off track to have 70% of those eligible vaccinated by the middle of the year. More than 80% of people in Africa are yet to receive a single dose.”
He said that “much of this inequity has been driven by the fact that production is in the hands of a few high-income countries” and an “obvious lesson is the urgent need to increase local production of vaccines in low- and middle-income countries”.
TimesLIVE
