Woman in hospital after car plunges off Chapman's Peak

A woman is being treated in hospital for multiple injuries after her car veered off Chapman's Peak Drive in Cape Town, plunged down the mountain and caught alight on Thursday.

Wilderness Search and Rescue spokesperson Johan Marais said details of the accident are not clear, “but it appears that her vehicle went over the edge and burst into flames and set the surrounding vegetation on fire”.

More than 50 emergency services personnel and volunteers from various organisations, including Working on Fire, were called in to assist with the rescue of the woman, who was seriously injured.