Activists to protest for repair and reopening of Charlotte Maxeke hospital

Defend Our Democracy, a campaign urging South Africans to defend the constitution and democracy, will hold a picket to call for the speedy repair and reopening of the Charlotte Maxeke Johannesburg Academic Hospital.

Under the banner “Fix and open Charlotte Maxeke Hospital now” the group wants people to gather at gate six of the hospital from 11am to noon on Sunday.

“Residents of Johannesburg, make your voice heard. Say no to corruption. Orange overalls for the corrupt! Enough is enough! Fix and open Charlotte Maxeke Hospital now!” is the message it has been spreading.

The hospital has not been fully functional for 10 months after a fire in the basement that caused extensive damage.

Repairs have stalled and almost a third of the hospital remains closed. This week the Gauteng health department attributed the delays to corruption.