Efforts to tackle the energy crisis lacks urgency and coherence

The omissions and the climate change loan

The President also steered clear of controversial energy developments.

He didn’t say anything about the completion of the massive Kusile coal plant, which together with its twin Medupi, has been bedevilled by massive delays, cost overruns and inexplicable breakdowns of the still new machinery.

He was also silent on the 1500 MW of new coal plants envisaged under the Integrated Resource Plan, which would normally be expected to be allocated to developers soon. This may be a deliberate effort to play down any ambitions the country may have on this front so that these do not jeopardise R131 billion foreign grants and loans expected in exchange for adopting a climate-friendly energy development path.

Also not mentioned were the controversial gas ship emergency power initiative and the refurbishing of the Koeberg nuclear plant.

Instead, he praised a Northern Cape green hydrogen generation initiative – a storage technology that is mostly envisaged to work in tandem with renewable energy generation – even though this programme is still in the relatively early planning stages.

Regulatory changes and the unbundling of Eskom

The President’s biggest successes in the last year have been in regulatory matters. He eased power production licensing requirements to make it much easier for entities to set up power plants of up to 100 MW. This eased a bottleneck that has led to many more mines, municipalities and other private entities taking steps to establish their own power generating capacity.

In his speech Ramaphosa highlighted that this capacity is projected to reach 4000 MW for mines and 1400 MW for municipalities. This is considerably higher than would have been envisaged as little as five years ago. This will go some way to bridging the electricity shortfall.

To convince the sceptical nation that the energy crisis was being dealt with the President needed something new. To do that, on the day of the address, government released for public comment a draft revised electricity bill. This includes several proposed reforms that would erode the monopoly of the national electricity utility, Eskom.

The draft bill further establishes the operational framework for new entities that would result from an unbundled Eskom, a process that is expected to reach completion this year.

Debates on the impact of this new bill and around potential modifications will be prominent in the months to come, and the outcome of this process will decisively shape the future of electricity developments in South Africa.

In particular, the bill will boost small scale private electricity production – also referred to as “embedded” generation – and outstrip its contribution projected in the current Integrated Resource Plan. Technological advances in electricity storage are also making it viable to use larger fractions of intermittent solar and wind power than previously anticipated.

This calls for a redetermination of South Africa’s optimal electricity mix through a new Integrated Resource Plan. The work towards this must start now.