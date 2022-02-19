Eskom security guards bust at scrapyard with stolen copper cables

Two scrap metal dealers and three Eskom security guards have been arrested in connection with stolen aluminium and copper cables in the Free State.

Andries Jacobus Jordan, 54, was released on R5,000 bail by the Parys magistrate’s court on Friday.

Jan Ntshidi, 47, Zweli Nxanga, 31, Tsietsi Lucas Morobe, 41, and Hilton Dennis Wall, 64, were all released on R2,000 bail.

Free State Hawks spokesperson Capt Christopher Singo said a multi-agency team and officials from Telkom, Eskom, Transnet and MTN carried out raids at a number of scrap metal dealers.

According to Singo, the team “conducted a disruptive operation in Parys” at identified scrap metal outlets suspected to be receiving stolen cables.

“Police and the stakeholders visited Salvage Junkie Scrap Metal where they discovered Eskom copper cable, Eskom aluminium, Telkom copper cables and municipal cables estimated to be worth more than R60,000,” said Singo.

While officials were searching the property, three security guards whose job is to protect Eskom premises, arrived at the dealership with copper cables worth about R8,000. They were arrested after it was determined that the cables had been stolen from Eskom.

Singo said the case was postponed to March 14 for further investigation.

