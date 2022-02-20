UKZN to reopen Howard College campus on Monday

Only students, staff and contractors with valid University of KwaZulu-Natal (UKZN) access permits will be permitted to enter Howard College on Monday.

UKZN spokesperson Normah Zondo said on Sunday evening that the institution's management made a decision to lift the shutdown following an assessment of the situation on campus.

"The campus will reopen on Monday. However, access to campus, as it is the case with all other campuses, will only be granted to individuals who are in possession of valid university access permits.

"Ensuring an environment conducive to teaching and learning and ensuring the safety of all students, staff, and property are some of the university’s key priorities," Zondo said.

She said UKZN management remained confident that the recommencement of the academic programme would be smooth.

"Risk Management Services will continuously monitor the situation across all campuses."

The university shut down Howard College on Friday when large groups of individuals have gathered outside gate 1. At the time, Zondo said it was a precautionary measure to ensure the safety of university staff, students and property.

TimesLIVE