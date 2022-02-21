COVID-19 LIVE UPDATES | African nations seeking Egypt’s vaccine: firm

February 21 2022 — 08:00

Surgery catch-up hamstrung by shortage of ICU nurses

Hospitals in SA have been put under immense strain over the past two years as beds were filled with Covid-19 patients and elective surgeries had to be put on hold.

To make things worse, pre-existing shortages of intensive care trained nurses and other critical staff were exacerbated by healthcare workers contracting Covid-19 and falling ill or having to isolate themselves.

We explore surgery catch-up plans in Gauteng and the Western Cape and ask what is being done to address the underlying problem of not having enough ICU nurses.