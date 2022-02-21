South Africa

IN PICS | Nine cars petrol-bombed at DUT Pietermaritzburg campus

21 February 2022 - 15:31

Nine vehicles belonging to staff members of the Durban University of Technology’s (DUT’s) Indumiso campus were petrol-bombed in the early hours of Monday in Pietermaritzburg.

In a statement DUT spokesperson Alan Khan said a group of about eight to 10 people set alight a vehicle belonging to a private security company contracted to DUT and eight vehicles belonging to the university and staff. 

“They began by throwing a petrol bomb inside a guard house near the pedestrian gate along Edendale Road. At the time of the attack, a campus security guard was inside the guard house. Luckily, he managed to escape unharmed and ran towards the DUT Protection Services offices to alert the security team. As he ran, the officer noticed that the suspects chasing him had also set a vehicle on fire.”

He said the perpetrators then proceeded to the parking area near the protection services offices and set alight eight vehicles belonging to the university and to DUT staff members.

“The suspects fled towards the gate, which they had initially damaged when they forced entry on to the Indumiso campus. They were seen running towards a white vehicle with ND (Durban) registration plates.”

Khan said DUT protection services personnel tried to extinguish the fire but failed. 

He said one was injured and Plessislaer SAPS were investigating.

Last week four vehicles were set alight at DUT’s Steve Biko campus in Durban.

DUT closes 3 campuses after 4 cars are set alight

Physical access to the Durban University of Technology was suspended on Tuesday after four cars were set alight at Steve Biko campus.
News
5 days ago

The incident led to the temporary closure of the three Durban campuses, Steve Biko, Ritson and ML Sultan.

“The three campuses remain closed until further notice. However, the late online registration and online activities are continuing. For now, all lectures will be taking place online.”

Online registration

Khan said the late online registration started on Saturday and will end on Friday for returning students.

“The late online registration for first-year students also resumed on Saturday and will end on Friday, March 11. Registration at DUT is strictly online. DUT is not accepting walk-ins and there is no physical registration taking place on campus.”

He said the university was engaging with the students' representative council (SRC) to help resolve their concerns.

“DUT, via the department of student governance and development, will continue to hold regular registration meetings with the SRC. The next standing monthly meeting between DUT and the SRC is scheduled for Thursday to engage on pertinent student governance-related matters.”

On Friday DUT was granted an interim interdict by the high court, which offered the university protection against violent protest, damage to property, intimidation of staff and students, among other stipulations.

“The interim interdict is now in place and the relevant law-enforcement authorities have all been notified about the court order,” he added. 

Additional reporting Lwazi Hlangu

TimesLIVE

