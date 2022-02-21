IN PICS | Nine cars petrol-bombed at DUT Pietermaritzburg campus

Nine vehicles belonging to staff members of the Durban University of Technology’s (DUT’s) Indumiso campus were petrol-bombed in the early hours of Monday in Pietermaritzburg.

In a statement DUT spokesperson Alan Khan said a group of about eight to 10 people set alight a vehicle belonging to a private security company contracted to DUT and eight vehicles belonging to the university and staff.

“They began by throwing a petrol bomb inside a guard house near the pedestrian gate along Edendale Road. At the time of the attack, a campus security guard was inside the guard house. Luckily, he managed to escape unharmed and ran towards the DUT Protection Services offices to alert the security team. As he ran, the officer noticed that the suspects chasing him had also set a vehicle on fire.”

He said the perpetrators then proceeded to the parking area near the protection services offices and set alight eight vehicles belonging to the university and to DUT staff members.

“The suspects fled towards the gate, which they had initially damaged when they forced entry on to the Indumiso campus. They were seen running towards a white vehicle with ND (Durban) registration plates.”

Khan said DUT protection services personnel tried to extinguish the fire but failed.

He said one was injured and Plessislaer SAPS were investigating.

Last week four vehicles were set alight at DUT’s Steve Biko campus in Durban.