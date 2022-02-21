Latest GBV and femicide crime stats not 'accurate', says Powa

People Opposing Women Abuse (Powa) is not convinced the latest crime statistics on murder and rape of SA women are a true reflection of what is happening on the ground. It says the prevalence of such incidents is much higher.

Police minister Bheki Cele on Friday released crime statistics for the third quarter of 2021/2022, from October to December. They show that 902 women were murdered, murder figures continue to rise and there were 11,315 rapes.

“We are disturbed by the latest crime statistics which illustrate the high levels of violence in communities across SA and that we are dealing with a serious gender-based violence and femicide (GBVF) problem and have a long way to go in addressing it,” said Powa.

“However, it’s difficult to believe these are the only people raped and murdered within this reporting period due to the high rates of GBVF and because some crimes are not reported.

“Police information management systems need to be improved to capture the accurate number of murders, domestic violence and sexual violence statistics.”