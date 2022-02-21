New address, who dis? Norma Mngoma is moving to Dubai to work on news business

Businesswoman Norma Mngoma is set to move to the United Arab Emirates (UAE) to run her new business venture, World News Holdings.

Last week Mngoma announced she had partnered with Forbes Under 30 list-maker Zareef Minty to launch a news platform.

World News Holdings is said to be a company with diverse portfolio interests, ranging from news websites to social media platforms, with the aim of providing the highest quality content.

Speaking to TimesLIVE about their business venture, Mngoma and Minty said they will spend time in the UAE over the next few months and travel to other countries where they hold platforms.

“Our main goal is to make Dubai Daily the best, and we believe it will be very soon,” they said.