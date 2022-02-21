New address, who dis? Norma Mngoma is moving to Dubai to work on news business
Businesswoman Norma Mngoma is set to move to the United Arab Emirates (UAE) to run her new business venture, World News Holdings.
Last week Mngoma announced she had partnered with Forbes Under 30 list-maker Zareef Minty to launch a news platform.
World News Holdings is said to be a company with diverse portfolio interests, ranging from news websites to social media platforms, with the aim of providing the highest quality content.
Speaking to TimesLIVE about their business venture, Mngoma and Minty said they will spend time in the UAE over the next few months and travel to other countries where they hold platforms.
“Our main goal is to make Dubai Daily the best, and we believe it will be very soon,” they said.
The daily news site has been described as “UAE’s leading news website” on its Instagram account.
“Readers can expect platforms that provide high-quality content and information that is fair, transparent and accurate,” said Mngoma and Minty.
“The platforms will also have a lot of reviews and opinion pieces which allow our audiences around the world to engage with the platforms. We will ensure the content we share is the perfect balance of news, photo and video content which will make it attractive to the reader.”
The business partners said the news company will soon expand to SA and the African continent.
“The company has acquired and we will build and acquire other news and social media platforms all around SA and Africa. We plan to hold a large portfolio of news and social media platforms that have a national and global presence in their respective countries,” they said.
This is the latest in a string of business ventures for Mngoma.
Last year, the businesswoman and estranged wife of former minister Malusi Gigaba teased the launch of a book in collaboration with motivational speaker and author Tracey Reign.
The book, titled The South African Dream, features prominent figures from different spheres of influence.
At the time Mngoma said The South African Dream would be an educational book “set to empower and educate, while being a vehicle for so much more”.
