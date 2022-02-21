South Africa

True Crime South Africa

PODCAST | His name is Jerobiojin: The ethics of true crime

21 February 2022 - 11:12 By Nicole Engelbrecht
Klawer resident Triesa van Wyk, mother of 13-year-old Jerobiojin van Wyk, allegedly killed by Daniel Smit, 56, who has been charged with murder, kidnapping, assault with intent to do grievous bodily harm and defeating the ends of justice. Van Wyk’s body parts were discovered in a drain.
Image: Esa Alexander
Image: Esa Alexander

When 13-year-old Jerobiojin van Wyk went missing on February 2, his mother tried to get assistance from Klawer police.

Eventually, five days later, her pleas were taken seriously when human remains were found on the property of train driver Daniel Smit.

Listen to the story here: 

When Smit’s attorney told media her client said he was responsible for multiple murders and had connections with a cult, South Africans' interest was aroused.

Somewhere along the line, the boy's death became secondary.

In this minisode of True Crime SA, we explore the ethics of how cases such as the murder of Jerobiojin are covered in the media, on social media and by content creators.

For more episodes, click here.

Community Intervention Centre (24-hour trauma helpline): 082-821-3447

Join the conversation on Twitter at #TrueCrimeSA

E-mail the show: wordsmith195@gmail.com

