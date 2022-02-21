Protesters block doctors and nurses from reaching KZN hospital

Doctors and nurses at Osindisweni Hospital, north of Durban were allegedly prevented from reaching the state facility by protesting residents on Monday.

It is understood that about 100 community members blocked the road with trees because they have had no water supply since Friday.

KwaZulu-Natal health department spokesperson Ntokozo Maphisa said: “The department condemns any act by any individual(s) which may result in the disruption of free access in and out of healthcare facilities as this may result in unnecessary and preventable loss of life and health complications. Such an act can never be justified.

“The department can confirm that normal operations at Osindisweni Hospital were temporarily disrupted by a blockage due to a community protest being staged more than 1.5km from the hospital.

“A contingency plan was put in place which entailed the diversion of Emergency Medical Services to neighbouring healthcare facilities.

“Members of the SAPS and metro police attended to the situation and at 10.15am hospital staff and members of the management team could pass through.

“We’re pleased to confirm that normal operations have resumed.”

One of those who was reportedly prevented from seeking medical care was a pregnant woman , but the department could not verify this.

Police spokesperson Col Thembeka Mbele said police were monitoring the situation and no injuries or damage had been reported.

TimesLIVE