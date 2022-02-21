South Africa

Scores treated after suspected gas leak at varsity residence in Johannesburg

21 February 2022 - 06:49 By TimesLIVE
ER24, Joburg emergency medical services and other services were called to the scene shortly before 6pm on Sunday after many students complained of shortness of breath. File picture.
ER24, Joburg emergency medical services and other services were called to the scene shortly before 6pm on Sunday after many students complained of shortness of breath. File picture.
Image: MARK ANDREWS

Paramedics assessed approximately 170 people after a suspected gas leak at a student residence of a university in Parktown, Johannesburg, on Sunday evening.

At least 60 students were hospitalised, said ER24 spokesperson Russel Meiring.

ER24, City of Johannesburg emergency medical services and other services were called to the scene shortly before 6pm after many students complained of shortness of breath, he said.

“On arrival, emergency workers found many students aged 18 and upwards had already evacuated the buildings and were crowding the pavement and street.

“Medics set up a triage area and began to tend to the patients, assessing approximately 170 people.

“After the assessments, medics transported about 60 patients to nearby hospitals in the area. The remaining patients declined further treatment or transportation to hospital.”

The exact details surrounding the incident are unknown, but local authorities were on the scene for further investigations, said Meiring.

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

Gas leak not ours, says Foskor

Chemical mining company Foskor has denied responsibility for a leak which left more than 50 Richards Bay school pupils needing treatment for gas ...
News
1 week ago

Pupils rushed to hospital after suspected Foskor gas leak in Richards Bay

Pupils from Richards Bay High School have been rushed to hospital after a suspected gas leak at the Foskor plant in northern KwaZulu-Natal on Monday.
News
1 week ago

Hot topic: is your gas stove destroying the planet?

Gas cooking is a tiny contributor to climate change, but supplying homes and businesses with natural gas is a big one
Opinion & Analysis
8 months ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Road Accident Fund caught ‘hiding’ R300bn debt by auditor-general News
  2. Top six role for Gwen Ramokgopa further divides ANC factions Politics
  3. Zulu royal rift deepens as Prince Misuzulu gets rebuke from his brother News
  4. NICD raises red alert about typhoid fever in SA South Africa
  5. LISTEN | Hoërskool Jan Viljoen parents clash as some black parents refused ... South Africa

Latest Videos

Police minister Bheki Cele has sleepless nights about violent crime
Cape Town aerobatic pilots prepare for first post-pandemic airshow season