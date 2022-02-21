South Africa

Snake catcher on the mend after being bitten twice by black mamba

21 February 2022 - 16:24
Gideon Vorster realised in hospital that he had been bitten twice by the mamba.
Gideon Vorster realised in hospital that he had been bitten twice by the mamba.
Image: Supplied

A Limpopo snake catcher is recuperating after being bitten by a black mamba while trying to retrieve it from a ceiling.

Gideon Vorster, from Tzaneen, was helping to remove the snake which was shedding its skin — a process that makes them violent and territorial — and it bit him twice on his hand.

“I’m much better. Hopefully soon I will be able to catch [snakes] again. This is normal in our work. It’s not my actual job, I do it as a hobby. We’re aware that they are wild animals and people shouldn’t handle them without training.

“It was an unfortunate incident. I’m continuing with [this] work as soon as I’m healed,” Vorster told TimesLIVE about the incident which occurred a week ago.

He said he was careful during the incident. “I did not play with the snake. It was caught in a ceiling at Nkowankowa town. We noticed that the snake was in its shedding process and had marks on it. We were not sure if he got hurt while in the roof.

“We had to check before releasing it. It was after this that I was bitten. It was only at the hospital that we realised he bit me twice on the hand. I’m unable to catch snakes for a while, but can help with identifications,” he said in a post on Facebook.

Snakes alive! Dozens of them. And if you live in Potch, they’re in a house near you

Collen Lengwasa and his family’s fascination with reptiles has set them on a path to educate people about the animals
News
2 weeks ago

Meanwhile, a family in Potchefstroom is living with 18 indigenous and exotic serpents freely slithering on couches and in enclosures in the house.

Collen Lengwasa, 40, shocked his wife Lidia Pina, 36, when he and their 11-year-old son came home in 2017 from a reptile expo with a snake.

“I packed my bags and wanted to leave our marriage. I couldn’t understand why he let me fall in love with him and have a family before he decided to let snakes into the home. I knew he was fascinated by them because at work he does a lot of conservation and deals with reptiles.

“He promised to keep it in the garage and eventually my two boys were spending all their time in a home-made 'man-cave', cleaning, petting and feeding the snake. Eventually I started joining them and learning about the reptiles. I have a favourite, Lucy [an albino Burmese python],” said Pina.

They own about 60, some of which are homed with breeders and keepers in their circle until they have more space.

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

Anaconda pet owner in slippery tale after 'recovered' snake found slithering in abandoned yard

The 1.8m missing pet Ananonda was found in a neighbour's yard on Sunday.
News
2 weeks ago

Four deadly snakes reported on one Durban road in two hours leave residents sssshaken

Sightings of four venomous snakes on the same road within two hours on Tuesday had residents of a Durban suburb shaking.
News
4 months ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Road Accident Fund caught ‘hiding’ R300bn debt by auditor-general News
  2. Top six role for Gwen Ramokgopa further divides ANC factions Politics
  3. NICD raises red alert about typhoid fever in SA South Africa
  4. Zulu royal rift deepens as Prince Misuzulu gets rebuke from his brother News
  5. Makhura says he has been approached to replace Ace Magashule as ANC SG Politics

Latest Videos

Police minister Bheki Cele has sleepless nights about violent crime
Cape Town aerobatic pilots prepare for first post-pandemic airshow season