Surgery catch-up hamstrung by shortage of ICU nurses

Looking back, Yolanda Walsh, a registered nurse specialising in critical care, said the second and third waves were horrendous.

“ All hell was breaking loose. There was a triaging system and critical decisions had to be made on whether you continue giving a patient in the ICU more time or you give the one outside a chance. The workload was something else. Remember ICU beds have always been a problem, even before Covid-19,” she told Spotlight.

“We were running up and down, the sweat was flowing down to the legs. It was traumatising.”

Apart from the psychological trauma of those earlier waves, their impact is also felt in the ongoing backlog of elective surgeries.

“Nurses are not OK. We don’t have the numbers and we don’t have the quality for critical care,” said Walsh.

“We are dealing with very tired and short-staffed nurses and they have to go through thousands of surgeries. Many surgeries had to be postponed and repostponed and this had a major impact on people.”

‘Unlikely to ever catch up’

At Tygerberg Hospital 7,000 patients were waiting for surgeries by late January.

Head of the department of surgery, Prof Elmin Steyn, said they “are unlikely to ever catch up”.

However, acting spokesperson for Tygerberg Hospital Rozaun Botes said they did not de-escalate their normal operations during the fourth wave so waiting lists for emergency surgery were not out of the ordinary.

“We have 30 theatres all running at full capacity,” she said.

“We normally de-escalate services between Christmas and New Year where we basically only focus on emergency operations. Last year, we had to bring it forward by one week and that was due to staff testing positive. Qualitatively and quantitatively the impact was not as severe as with the first three waves.”