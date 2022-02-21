University of Pretoria staff back to work after protests over working conditions

Insourced security personnel and food service staff at the University of Pretoria (UP) have reached an agreement with the institution after almost two weeks of protests over working conditions and pay.

The university committed to update job descriptions and gradings and prioritise departments with employees who joined through the insourcing processes.

“Management undertakes to ensure that this process will be finalised within six months. Management is committed to ensuring that all employees get similar benefits. Management undertakes to investigate the differences in the rate of pay when employees are at work and when they are on leave,” the university said.

The parties will engage in a mediation process in good faith and employees who have been on strike would return to work on Monday.

“The parties agree that the issues relating to the demands for which Apsa [Academic and Professional Staff Association of SA] went on strike have been resolved pending implementation and the strike has been suspended.”

Workers affiliated to Apsa alleged they were subjected to unfavourable working conditions and excluded from some benefits, including leave.

However, the university denied the allegations.

“The university denies the allegations and can confirm all working conditions and hours are in line with the relevant legislation. The benefits and working conditions are more and better than what is required by law and the respective sectors,” said university spokesperson Rikus Delport.

The institution agreed that management would ensure employees who went on strike, including Apsa leaders, would not be subjected to victimisation or discrimination.

“On the request for the application of sick leave as spelt out in the UP leave policy, the management team has committed to present the issue at [a meeting] scheduled for February 28 and ask for immediate implementation. Any study leave that remains unpaid will be credited in the form of vacation leave [time off]," it said.

TimesLIVE