South Africa

WATCH | Ace Magashule in high spirits as asbestos case returns to Bloemfontein high court

21 February 2022 - 18:03 By TIMESLIVE

Suspended ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule and his 15 co-accused appeared in the Bloemfontein high court on Monday.

They face charges including corruption, fraud, theft and money laundering in relation to the alleged irregular awarding of a R255m asbestos roof removal contract.

Magashule appeared in high spirits before the court appearance, saying, “There are no witnesses, there is no evidence linking me to asbestos. 

“I've told you that this is a political threat, it's deliberate. We will fight it and I think the truth will come out.” 

While pre-trial proceedings were postponed until June 10, the court heard an application for the corruption charges against Magashule to be withdrawn.

Magashule has repeatedly derided the strength of the state's case.

The NPA has rubbished accusations that the outcome in the case is already decided.

During the court's lunch adjournment Magashule greeted supporters outside the courthouse.

“It’s going wonderful. I’m sure that the state does not have a case. The NPA is just fumbling. As you can see, these are trumped-up charges. I am so confident because it never happened. They can’t even show one cent that I took.”

The case will continue on Tuesday. 

TimesLIVE

