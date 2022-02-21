South Africa

WATCH LIVE | Military hosts 2022 Armed Forces Day

To start at 9am

21 February 2022 - 09:37 By TimesLIVE

President Cyril Ramaphosa will deliver the keynote address at the annual Armed Forces Day in Mbombela in Mpumalanga on Monday.

Armed Forces Day commemorates the worst naval tragedy in the country’s history when the troopship SS Mendi sank in the English Channel on February 21 1917.

More than 600 SA Native Labour Corps troops drowned when the ill-fated troopship was struck by the SS Darro.

