South Africa

Budget 2022 | Informal traders call for less tax increases on products they sell

Ernest Mabuza Journalist
22 February 2022 - 13:15
Some of the fruit traded at the People's Market in Johannesburg. The SA Informal Traders Association says it cannot have excessive tax increases on products its members sell. File image
Some of the fruit traded at the People's Market in Johannesburg. The SA Informal Traders Association says it cannot have excessive tax increases on products its members sell. File image
Image: Kgaugelo Masweneng,

The South African Informal Traders Alliance (Saita) says it cannot have excessive tax increases on products its members sell as customers are already under financial pressure.

Saita, which represents more than 2-million informal and micro businesses across SA, made this call on Tuesday, before the budget speech by finance minister Enoch Godongwana on Wednesday.

The organisation said the most common products sold in the sector are fruit and vegetables, dairy products, chips, sweets, cold drinks, cigarettes and other tobacco products.

Saita president Rosheda Muller said it believed one of the proposals on the table was to apply VAT to some VAT-exempt products, yet some of these products are staples for the informal and micro sector, as well as for poorer consumers.  

“These products are the lifeblood of our trade, and therefore, excessive price or tax increases affect our ability to trade and survive in business,” Muller said.

Budget 2022 | ‘Create and retain jobs, expand income support, improve services’

There can be no dignity and improvement in the standard of living without access to quality public services, says the Institute for Economic Justice.
Ideas
4 hours ago

“This is especially true for tobacco products, in the context of an ever-growing illegal market. This illegal market, which also results in less taxes collected by National Treasury.”

The organisation said it was imperative that the government stop thinking of informal and micro businesses as beggars requiring handouts, but rather to start thinking of them as strategic partners able to contribute meaningfully to the economy and job creation.

“We don’t need handouts, but require help with skills development, mentorship, urgent removal of red tape and a budget that is sensitive to the critical role we play in the economy and job creation,” Muller said.

Muller said removal of red tape to allow informal and micro businesses to prosper and grow has long been on Saita’s agenda.

TimesLIVE

  • Stay in the know this budget season via a subscription to the Sunday Times. Get all the news, opinion and analysis you need: now at 50% off. Click here to subscribe.

READ MORE:

Budget 2022 | Vital for Treasury to reduce debt

Finance minister Enoch Godongwana will be making hard trade-offs as he balances competing interests in his maiden budget speech on Wednesday, says ...
Ideas
4 hours ago

Budget 2022 | Use commodities windfall for economic recovery and job creation

The 2022 budget must also prioritise investment in critical infrastructure, says Kulani Siweya, Agri SA’s chief economist.
Ideas
4 hours ago

Here’s why the EFF plans to march to parliament on Wednesday

Members of the SA Federation of Trade Unions will also embark on a strike, demanding a basic income grant, among other things.
Politics
5 hours ago

High food prices to persist as SA farmers left reeling by locusts, floods and hail

Agricultural experts say the situation is serious, though the full impact is still being assessed. Consumers, meanwhile, should expect high food ...
News
1 month ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Road Accident Fund caught ‘hiding’ R300bn debt by auditor-general News
  2. Top six role for Gwen Ramokgopa further divides ANC factions Politics
  3. Zulu royal rift deepens as Prince Misuzulu gets rebuke from his brother News
  4. Makhura says he has been approached to replace Ace Magashule as ANC SG Politics
  5. SA authorities seize property of Zimbabwean vice-president's estranged wife ... Africa

Latest Videos

Ace Magashule in high spirits as asbestos case returns to Bloemfontein high ...
Police minister Bheki Cele has sleepless nights about violent crime