Budget 2022 | Informal traders call for less tax increases on products they sell

The South African Informal Traders Alliance (Saita) says it cannot have excessive tax increases on products its members sell as customers are already under financial pressure.

Saita, which represents more than 2-million informal and micro businesses across SA, made this call on Tuesday, before the budget speech by finance minister Enoch Godongwana on Wednesday.

The organisation said the most common products sold in the sector are fruit and vegetables, dairy products, chips, sweets, cold drinks, cigarettes and other tobacco products.

Saita president Rosheda Muller said it believed one of the proposals on the table was to apply VAT to some VAT-exempt products, yet some of these products are staples for the informal and micro sector, as well as for poorer consumers.

“These products are the lifeblood of our trade, and therefore, excessive price or tax increases affect our ability to trade and survive in business,” Muller said.