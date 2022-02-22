Cele sticks to his guns: Crime intelligence had millions to tackle July 2021 unrest

Police minister Bheki Cele has again poured cold water on national commissioner Gen Khehla Sitole’s claims that the police crime intelligence (CI) wing is under-resourced and that this played a part in the manner in which the police responded in the July 2021 unrest in KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng.

Cele was testifying before the SA Human Rights Commission (SAHRC) in Sandton, Johannesburg, on Monday as it probed the unrest that erupted after the incarceration of former president Jacob Zuma, leading to the looting and torching of scores of businesses and the deaths of about 300 people.

Cele again raised the issue of R138m which he said was available for crime intelligence to use.

These were funds which had been underspent in its 2020/2021 budget. Cele said the CI had made a written request to the Treasury to have that money returned to it, and on May 18 2021, the Treasury had agreed to return a sum of R129m.

Cele said when he inquired about the funds, he was told they were intended for infrastructure development.

“You cannot have the country burning and then you prioritise painting a building,” he said.