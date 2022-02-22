South Africa

Cop dies after dramatic shoot-out with Rosettenville CIT heist suspects

22 February 2022 - 07:50 By TimesLIVE
A policeman was killed in a confrontation with suspected cash-in-transit robbers in Rosettenville, Johannesburg, on Monday. File photo.
A policeman was killed in a confrontation with suspected cash-in-transit robbers in Rosettenville, Johannesburg, on Monday. File photo.
Image: Elvis Ntombela

A policeman was killed in a confrontation with suspected robbers in Rosettenville, Johannesburg, on Monday, as cops foiled a cash-in-transit heist, the Independent Police Investigative Directorate (Ipid) says.

Eight members of the gang died on the scene.

Two people were critically injured and taken to hospital, said Ipid.

“About 100 bullets were found on the scene, as well as 12 rifles that were being used by criminals to shoot at the police,” the police watchdog said.

Stolen vehicles were also recovered.

Ten suspects were arrested, of whom five are Zimbabweans, one is from Botswana and four are South Africans.

The nationalities of the deceased suspects are not known at this stage, said Ipid.

Police minister Bheki Cele, who visited the scene on Monday, told eNCA a heavily armed cash-in-transit gang had shot at a police helicopter.

Cele described the suspects, armed with AK-47 rifles, as “heartless people who are prepared to kill”. He said the gang numbered about 25 in total. They were using high-performance vehicles which had been hijacked.

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

Eight dead, officers critical after wild shoot-out near South Rand Hospital

Multiple suspects were killed and some police officers critically injured on Monday afternoon in what paramedics described as a hostage drama ...
News
15 hours ago

Innocent bystander killed in cross-pavement robbery in Gauteng

An innocent bystander was shot dead when armed robbers began firing randomly during a cash robbery outside a business outlet in Eden Park in Gauteng ...
News
1 day ago

Motorist killed in botched cash-in-transit heist

A prison warder was killed and his wife and two children injured during a botched cash-in-transit heist on the East Rand on Friday.
News
1 month ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Road Accident Fund caught ‘hiding’ R300bn debt by auditor-general News
  2. Top six role for Gwen Ramokgopa further divides ANC factions Politics
  3. Zulu royal rift deepens as Prince Misuzulu gets rebuke from his brother News
  4. Makhura says he has been approached to replace Ace Magashule as ANC SG Politics
  5. Hoërskool Jan Viljoen parents: 'Let's stop fighting against ourselves' South Africa

Latest Videos

Ace Magashule in high spirits as asbestos case returns to Bloemfontein high ...
Police minister Bheki Cele has sleepless nights about violent crime