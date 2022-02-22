Informal settlements 'not main target of looting recovery operations by cops'

Police have denied solely targeting informal settlements during operation “Reclaim Loot” to recover goods stolen during the July 2021 unrest and looting in KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng.

Former acting Gauteng police commissioner Maj-Gen Thomas “Tommy” Mthombeni said they went to areas close to malls and shops that were looted to recover goods.

He admitted that while a mall in Alexandra was among those looted, Sandton, a stone’s throw away, was not a target of their operation.

“Sandton was not affected. There was no need to go searching there,” he said.