‘Lamola’s decision to deny Waluś parole will never change’ - lawyer

“The court would have seen the ping pong game that went on between the minister and ourselves in this matter. We submit that the minister, simply because of the political fallout, is never going to make a decision. He is never going to make a decision to put the applicant on parole, and the only entity that will come to the assistance of the applicant in this matter will be this court,” he said.

Lamola had pointed out that the 1993 sentencing remarks that described Waluś’ actions led to him securing a death sentence, and that he would be on parole for three years if released before getting full freedom in terms of the law that applied when he was imprisoned, so releasing him “would negate the severity the court sought when sentencing him”.

Du Plessis, however, stressed Waluś had satisfied all the requirements for parole and there was nothing that counted against him beside the death sentence and the sentencing remarks highlighted by Lamola, which he said Waluś could not do anything about.

“These aspects will not change in future. When we have the decision of the minister on this basis, with only these two aspects counting against the applicant, the situation will not change in two or three or five years,” he said.

He said Lamola could be taken on review if he later decided to release Waluś “on some arbitrary or capricious reason” as facts would have changed.

He accused Lamola of violating Waluś’ constitutional right to parole.

Justice Nonkosi Mhlantla asked Du Plessis if Waluś had fully satisfied the restorative justice process which required him to engage with Hani's wife, Limpho, and the SACP, who are opposing his release.

Du Plessis said Waluś had apologised but both the Hani family and the SACP had refused to accept the apology and there was nothing more he could do.

SowetanLIVE