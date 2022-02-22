South Africa

LISTEN | SSA warned police about July 2021 unrest from December 2020

22 February 2022 - 16:49 By Bulelani Nonyukela
Minister of state security Ayanda Dlodlo and police minister General Bheki Cele at a media briefing on the containment of unrest in KZN and Gauteng in July 2021.
Minister of state security Ayanda Dlodlo and police minister General Bheki Cele at a media briefing on the containment of unrest in KZN and Gauteng in July 2021.
Image: Freddy Mavunda/Business Day

Former state security minister Ayanda Dlodlo appeared before the SA Human Rights Commission on Tuesday afternoon.

The former minister said the State Security Agency (SSA) provided daily warnings regarding imminent unrest to the police last year.

Listen:

Dlodlo told the commission her former department warned security departments about the unrest seven months before it occurred.

The SAHRC is on its second leg of investigations into the July 2021 looting and violence.

TimesLIVE

MORE

Informal settlements 'not main target of looting recovery operations by cops'

Police have denied solely targeting informal settlements during operation "Reclaim Loot" to recover goods stolen during the July 2021 unrest and ...
News
2 hours ago

WATCH LIVE | SAHRC hearing into July unrest continues

The Human Rights Commission continues hearing evidence from key witnesses about the July 2021 unrest in Gauteng and KwaZulu-Natal.
News
8 hours ago

LISTEN | It was clear there was going to be unrest, Cele tells SAHRC hearing

Minister of police Bheki Cele is appearing before the SA Human Rights Commission on Monday.
News
1 day ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Road Accident Fund caught ‘hiding’ R300bn debt by auditor-general News
  2. Top six role for Gwen Ramokgopa further divides ANC factions Politics
  3. Zulu royal rift deepens as Prince Misuzulu gets rebuke from his brother News
  4. Makhura says he has been approached to replace Ace Magashule as ANC SG Politics
  5. SA authorities seize property of Zimbabwean vice-president's estranged wife ... Africa

Latest Videos

Ace Magashule in high spirits as asbestos case returns to Bloemfontein high ...
Police minister Bheki Cele has sleepless nights about violent crime