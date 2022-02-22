South Africa

POLL | Do you agree with job quotas for foreign nationals?

Home affairs minister Aaron Motsoaledi has defended job quotas for foreign nationals.
A proposed law to cap the number of foreign nationals employed in businesses owned by locals has sparked fierce debate.

Home affairs minister Aaron Motsoaledi this week defended job quotas for foreign nationals, saying it will bring equality and stop exploitation of immigrants.

The proposal comes as government grapples with high unemployment and a resurgence in anti-migrant sentiment.

Motsoaledi denied claims the proposal was fuelling anti-immigrant sentiment.

ActionSA leader Herman Mashaba said government should prioritise South Africans before discussing quotas for foreign nationals.

“We can’t discuss quotas for foreign nationals when 13-million South Africans are unemployed. Attract rare skills, not jobs South Africans are capable of doing. We rely on you to protect our country’s sovereignty,” he said.

Business Times reported that business and economic experts felt the move was positive to reduce SA’s crippling unemployment numbers, but said caution was needed to avoid sparking anti-immigrant sentiment.

