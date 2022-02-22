South Africa

SA records 2,334 Covid-19 cases, 64 deaths in 24 hours

22 February 2022 - 19:06 By TimesLIVE
There have been 98,868 Covid-19 deaths and 3,662,032 confirmed infections recorded across SA to date. Stock photo.
Image: 123rf/recstockfootage

SA recorded 2,334 new Covid-19 cases and 64 deaths in the past 24 hours, the National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD) said on Tuesday.

Of the new cases, 906 were in Gauteng, 359 in KwaZulu-Natal and 353 in the Western Cape.

The NICD reported that of the 64 deaths recorded, one occurred in the past 24 to 48 hours. The remainder were captured as part of an ongoing audit.

This means that there have been 98,868 deaths and 3,662,032 confirmed infections recorded across SA to date.

The NICD also reported that there were 73 hospital admissions in the past day, meaning that 3,141 people are now being treated in hospital for Covid-19 complications.

