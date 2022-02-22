‘These laws will protect everyone equally’ — Motsoaledi defends job quotas for foreign nationals

Home affairs minister Aaron Motsoaledi has defended job quotas for foreign nationals, saying there is nothing wrong with employing people from other countries.

This comes after politicians expressed different opinions about a law proposed by government as it grapples with high unemployment and a resurgence in anti-migrant sentiment.

Government plans to introduce a law governing job quotas for foreign nationals. The law will indicate the number of foreigners businesses owned by locals are permitted to hire.

Motsoaledi told Newzroom Afrika the proposed law aims to equalise foreign-owned companies and locally-owned businesses.

He said it was not fuelling anti-immigrant sentiment.

“Absolutely not,” said Motsoaledi.

“These laws will protect everyone equally, whether you are a foreign national or not.”

He said hiring illegal immigrants remains illegal and the employment laws of the country cannot protect them.