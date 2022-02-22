South Africa

Tshwane nets R500m plus in cut-off blitz, with more than 1,000 accounts disconnected

Disconnections: 533 government accounts, 528 business accounts

22 February 2022 - 14:58
The city of Tshwane says the blitz against debtors will continue.
Image: Shonisani Tshikalange

The City of Tshwane has collected more than R500m in its debt recovery blitz and has disconnected more than 1,000 accounts.

Mayor Randal Williams said 1,061 accounts were disconnected. 

“This includes 533 government accounts and 528 business accounts,” he said.

Williams said 335 defaulting clients had responded with payments.

“This campaign has proved to be a step in the right direction to correct the culture of nonpayment which ultimately has dire consequences on how a municipality is able to deliver services to its communities,” he said.

He said the campaign was ongoing and they had also started disconnecting defaulting residential areas.

“I urge all consumers of city services not to ignore their bills, but rather to come forward and make arrangements to keep their accounts in good standing. Our customer care centres remain open to assist residents with all their municipal queries and to make payment arrangements. The city also offers virtual consultation sessions via Zoom. I would like to thank all the clients who have co-operated so far. It is important for the city to reinstitute a culture of paying for services rendered.” 

Williams said the revenue collection strategy would be the “new norm” in Tshwane.

TimesLIVE

