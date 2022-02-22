'Twosday' wedding for Durban couple who married on 22/2/22 at 2:22pm

“It's always been in the numbers,” newlyweds Luke Venediger and Cath Jenkin said on Tuesday.

The Durban couple said their wedding vows on February 22 2022 at 2.22pm on what is celebrated as “Twosday” around the globe.

The date is a palindrome and an ambigram, as it can be read the same from left to right, from right to left, and upside down.

Jenkin told TimesLIVE they chose the date because they always relied on numbers.

“If you have been through a divorce which Luke and I both have, you know that in the division of things your life ends up turning into a set of numbers and it was during helping each other out with our paperwork that we discovered that our ID numbers add up to the same number, which is 47. We call each other Team 47.

“But if you add four and seven together, that makes 11 and if you add one and one, you get two, so it would only make sense that we would get married on Twosday, 22nd of the second month of 2022 because it's all in the numbers.”

The couple met at a house party in 1995 when they were both 15.

“We were comfortable with each other from the first moment we met,” Jenkin said.

They lost contact and reconnected many years later when they were working in the same industry.

“We became really good friends. We both got married to other people. We had children but our friendship remained strong. I once accidentally rescued his dog and he once moved into my dream house. That's how we ended up house sharing after we separated from our previous partners. It was easier sharing the load living our lives this way,” Jenkin said.

They then fell in love.

Jenkin said when she went to fetch Venediger from the airport when he returned from a business trip, she “just knew”.

“He was walking towards the children and I just knew ... like how I knew when we were 15.”

Venediger said he was blown away when Jenkin sent him a photograph taken at the house party in 1995.

“We talked until the sun came up the next day. In the photo, she is wearing my beanie and we were lying in a sleeping bag. And here we are today. It's the most fantastic arc that I have ever seen,” he said.

He said the wedding was an event to share with close friends at their home and many others via a live stream on Facebook.

During her vows, Jenkin revealed that the couple's house number is 20.

“Two is really special to us.”

