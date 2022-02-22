UCT offers concession to students with debts of more than R10k

The council of the University of Cape Town (UCT) has agreed not to completely block students who owe the institution fees from registering in the current academic year.

Chair of the council Babalwa Ngonyama said for this academic year, students with fee arrears of more than R10,000 were not permitted to register, but they can appeal against that decision.

“However, we also know that there are students with fee debt higher than R10,000 who have the potential to complete their courses of study. The special meeting of council was called to consider the plight of these students,” she said.

This came from a meeting the council had earlier on Monday which was meant to consider the issue of unpaid fees that is preventing students from re-registering for the new academic year.

Ngonyama said this concession would apply to students who are SA citizens, SA permanent residents, from Sadc countries and from other countries in Africa.

“It will not apply to students registered for courses at the Graduate School of Business, or who are international students from continents other than Africa.