Centurion lane closures as sinkhole repairs get under way

Motorists are advised of lane closures on the N1 northbound between Botha Avenue and N1/R21 (Flying Saucer interchange) in Centurion to allow for rehabilitation work on a sinkhole.

The SA National Road Agency said the closures on the N1 section 21 at km 22.1 will be implemented from 10pm tonight to 4am on Thursday, and again at the same times from Thursday night into Friday morning.

Progress Hlahla, Sanral’s northern regional manager, said the closure is required for gravity survey testing taking place in the lanes of the northbound carriageway as part of the geotechnical investigations required for the remediation works on the sinkhole.

During this period only two lanes will be open.

“Motorists are requested to plan their trips accordingly, consider alternative routes and use caution when making use of the roads,” said Hlahla.

TimesLIVE