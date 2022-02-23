Durban teacher fired for 'sexually assaulting' pupil, his fiancée’s sister

A Durban teacher has been fired after he was found guilty of sexually assaulting a school pupil. The 16-year-old schoolgirl was his fiancée's sister and he had lived in an outbuilding on her family’s premises in Chatsworth, south of Durban, at the time of the incident.

The Education Labour Relations Council found the teacher guilty of sexual assault, dismissed him and ordered that he should not be allowed to work with children. The inquiry started on January 17 and was concluded on February 15.

According to the schoolgirl, the assault took place in April last year.

“She had written an examination and it was arranged the employee would collect her from school. Her mother had told him to drop her at her place of work. When he collected the pupil, however, he took her to their residence,” arbitrator J Kirby explained in his award summary.

“Once they arrived at the residence, the employee followed the pupil into the lounge. He took her by the hand and led her to her bedroom. He then pushed her onto the bed. He tried to unbuckle her shirt and pull down her pants. She resisted. He took out his private part from his pants and put it into her mouth.

“He used his hand to move her head up and down and 'messed' on her shirt. He told her to take off her shirt and he would clean it. She went to the lounge and the employee went to his room in the outbuilding.”