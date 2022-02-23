Home-schooled Durban girl scores world’s highest marks for accounting and biology in Cambridge exam

A home-schooled Durban girl has achieved the highest marks in the world for accounting and biology in the Cambridge International examinations.

Cambridge International, which is part of the prestigious University of Cambridge in the UK, confirmed to TimesLIVE that Jade Reynolds achieved the highest marks in the world in the two subjects — 97% for accounting and 98% for biology — in the November 2021 examination.

It is a leading global qualification, recognised as a benchmark record of attainment by universities and employers worldwide, including in SA.

Reynolds obtained a 94% aggregate and completed a two-year syllabus for grades 11 and 12 in one year.

“It was no walk in the park as Cambridge is known for being one of the more challenging curricula,” she said.

“You can’t just learn the content for a Cambridge exam and expect to do well. Almost every question requires critical thinking and the application of knowledge to solve new problems not encountered before.

“The syllabus is complex and I covered an enormous range of topics in each subject, especially biology. I studied each of these topics in great depth.”