Maimane weighs in on immigrant job quotas: ‘We can’t solve our challenges without honesty’

One SA Movement leader Mmusi Maimane says an honest discussion is needed regarding the “real drivers” of migration in the Southern African Development Community (Sadc) region, the kind of skills required and how to accommodate them.

Maimane, who weighed in on government plans to introduce a law governing job quotas for foreign nationals, said challenges could not be solved without honesty.

Government proposed the law as a measure to deal with high unemployment and a resurgence in anti-migrant sentiment. The law will indicate the number of foreigners businesses owned by locals are permitted to hire.

Speaking on 702, Maimane said strong leadership is needed in the Sadc region.

He said the enforcement of a critical skills list is tricky because people could register under different codes.

“I think where SA has failed is it allowed dictators to balloon in its own Sadc neighbourhood. While they failed to intervene there, they ended up with a scenario where unskilled immigration is taking place in the country,” said Maimane.

He said for SA to think of itself as an island away from the continent was unfair and problematic.

“For economic growth, it is important that we trade among other Sadc countries. The enforcement of the rule of law begins with us enforcing electronic visas so everybody has legal status,” said Maimane.