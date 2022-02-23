Metrobus refurbishing 100 buses to put brakes on breakdowns
Automated fare collection system to be introduced, says Joburg transport MMC
Johannesburg MMC for transport Funzela Ngobeni says Metrobus is spending R48m to refurbish 100 buses.
Ngobeni on Wednesday boarded several buses in and around the south of Johannesburg to get first-hand experience of the daily reality of residents using the bus service.
“Since coming into office in December 2021, my office has been inundated with complaints about the state of Metrobus, particularly the quality of the service it offers.
“This is influenced, among other things, by the frequent breakdown of buses which affects the reliability and frequency of Metrobus’ services, the quality of passengers’ experience and the revenue the company generates to sustain itself,” he said.
Ngobeni said he witnessed buses exceeding capacity even before reaching the halfway mark of their journey, especially during peak hours between 6.30am and 8am.
“I am concerned that our buses often exceed the number of allowed passengers, but the issue is being addressed through a vigorous refurbishment programme in which the city is spending R48m to restore some of the entity’s vehicles.”
Metrobus had set a target to refurbish 100 buses, including engine overhauls and body repair work. He said 79 buses had been refurbished so far, with work on the outstanding 21 to be completed by the end of June.
“That process should proceed speedily because Metrobus is expected to complete the recruitment of mechanics to undertake routine maintenance and repairs by the end of March.
“Once refurbished, these vehicles will add to the almost 300 operational buses to various destinations.
“It is my hope that in the coming financial year Metrobus will be allocated resources to acquire new buses to renew its fleet and improve the quality of its service.”
Despite the challenges, there was demand for the service to tap into and become a self-sustaining entity that would turn a profit, allowing it to continue providing affordable and reliable public transport.
New automated fare collection
The entity will introduce an automated fare collection system.
“While that system will be introduced in 2023, Metrobus MD Xoliswa Mhlongo has given me the undertaking that the entity’s management will consider interim measures to receive and protect the company’s revenue in the meantime, including entering into a lease agreement for new ticketing machines in our buses,” Ngobeni said.
“The ticketing machines in the buses are old and obsolete and prone to frequent breakdowns and manipulation, which gives rise to fraud by drivers and passengers.
“I assure residents that their concerns about Metrobus are being addressed and the company’s management has the political support of the office of the MMC for transport in this regard.”
TimesLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.