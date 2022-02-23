NSRI’s bright pink flotation devices help save more than 100 lives

The National Sea Rescue Institute (NSRI) has been able to save more than 100 lives using flotation devices since the launch of its Pink Rescue Buoy Initiative.

Jill Fortuin, NSRI’s executive director for drowning prevention, said that since the inception of the initiative in November 2017, there had been 102 lives saved with the innovative flotation devices.

The number, according to NSRI, excludes incidents where the pink buoys were successfully used and replaced without the NSRI being informed that the rescue took place.

“The success of this initiative is overwhelming evidence that supports the World Health Organisation’s 2017 report on preventing drowning” said Fortuin.

The WHO in its report highlighted the importance of citizens being taught safe peer rescue techniques, including using the flotation device and how to do CPR, Fortuin said.

“All rescues that have been attempted with a pink rescue buoy have been successful and no harm has come to any rescuers, which is what evidence from similar programmes worldwide has also shown.

“We have noticed that in most incidents where pink buoys are used are when people are caught in rip currents, making it crucial for beachgoers to understand why they should swim where lifeguards are on duty and know how to spot a rip current,” said Fortuin.

Andrew Ingram, drowning prevention manager at NSRI, cited one rescue operation where a pink rescue buoy was used 12 hours after it was installed at Glencairn beach in Simon’s Town.

“A gale-force southeaster was blowing that afternoon, naturally this made securing the pole, signage and pink rescue buoy a challenge, but I just had the feeling it needed to be done,” he said.

Fortuin called on swimmers at beaches, dams and rivers to look out for the pink buoys.

“They are bright pink, allowing them to be easily seen. In the event of someone getting into difficulty in the water they can be used as emergency flotation until help arrives,” she said. “The pink buoys are public rescue equipment and there to save lives. This is the only reason that they should be removed from their pole.

“A stolen buoy could be a stolen life,” said Ingram.

TimesLIVE