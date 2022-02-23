Police clash with ‘Khoi settlers’, N2 blocked with burning bushes

Western Cape police on Wednesday clashed with residents of an illegal land occupation outside Grabouw, where hundreds of bungalows and shacks have sprung up on former state forest land owned by the public works department.

The standoff began on Tuesday, allegedly prompted by attempts to remove some of the structures.

Video footage circulating on social media showed police in a heated standoff with residents who barricaded the main road into the settlement now known as Knoflokskraal.

Police spokesperson Joseph Swartbooi said law enforcement and public order police were deployed on Tuesday.

“According to reports, approximately 150 disgruntled community members became riotous and pelted the members with stones, closing the N2 highway with burning bushes,” Swartbooi said.

“The police responded to restore calm for the safety of the officers. One male who sustained injuries was transported to a nearby hospital for medical treatment.”