Poverty among national threats, says former state security minister Dlodlo

Dlodlo presented a long list of alerts issued during NatJOINTS gatherings, which she claimed were chaired by the police crime intelligence wing.

“The SSA warned of growing instability,” said Dlodlo, who added that in December 2020 they could tell unrest could be expected in the months ahead.

She said she would have expected to receive intelligence reports from the SSA, which is her department, and Cele should have been receiving these from police crime intelligence, suggesting it was ridiculous for her to take the blame for police shortcomings.

Dlodlo said at the height of the unrest and looting, she, Cele and defence minister Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula had “worked well together” and dismissed Cele’s claims about being kept in the dark as “nothing but theatrics”.

She said there were no laws in place that forced government departments to act on the alerts they issued, saying “the responsibility to implement action lies with the state-owned enterprises”, but a bill which would address this was before President Cyril Ramaphosa and had been since 2019.

One of the commissioners described Dlodlo’s revelations before the SAHRC as scary, saying they exposed the lack of co-ordination in the country’s structures about what should be done in times of crisis.

Dlodlo said while she was there to speak the truth, she also wanted to highlight there was hope, saying while the state could be likened to slow-moving machinery, it could move faster.

The hearings are scheduled to resume on Wednesday.

TimesLIVE