Poverty among national threats, says former state security minister Dlodlo

Dlodlo said between 2,000 and 3,000 youth took part in looting one mall during the unrest. She said she was confident most of those people could not have been employed individuals who left their day jobs to loot. She believes scores were unemployed.

The minister called for solutions and said something as simple as ensuring adequate service delivery was a step in the right direction. This, she said, did not need intelligence intervention.

“South Africans are reasonable. It is only when there is inaction and lack of information at their disposal that they take action,” she said.

Three elements led to the July 2021 unrest, said Dlodlo. These were political, criminal and poverty elements.

Dlodlo testified at the hearings to defend her department, claiming it had done its job in issuing multiple warnings ahead of the unrest.

This after police minister Bheki Cele testified that he had not received any intelligence briefings ahead of the unrest. This was despite there being a national joint operational and intelligence structure (NatJOINTS) in place which comprised the police crime intelligence wing, the SSA and military intelligence.