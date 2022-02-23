South Africa

Similac baby formula recalled after infant illnesses abroad

No cases detected in SA, but recall is precautionary after four cases in the US

23 February 2022 - 08:01 By TimesLIVE
NOTE : no cases have been reported in SA however consumers who might have bought this product are urged not to feed their infants but to immediately return it to the point of purchase for a full refund.
Image: 123RF / belchonock
The National Consumer Commission has advised parents and child-carers to stop using Similac baby formula after the manufacturer issued a recall.
Image: Supplied

South Africans have been advised to stop using Similac baby formula after testing found cronobacter and salmonella micro organisms in some of the products.

The manufacturer, Abbott Laboratories-Nutrition, informed the National Consumer Commission of the contamination of Similac Alimentum 400G formula.

The product was made at the company’s plant in in Michigan in the US, and exported to SA and other countries.

Consumers have been advised to “immediately discontinue use of the product and return it to the point of sale for a full refund”.

“The manufacturer informed the commission of a voluntary recall following a global recall announced by the supplier. The supplier confirmed the recall was prompted by consumers who reported their infants presented symptoms after ingesting the formula. Internal tests by the supplier confirmed the presence of cronobacter and salmonella micro organisms in the product,” said acting commissioner Thezi Mabuza.

The commission said that though there were, according to Abbott, only four cases reported in the US, the presence of cronobacter and salmonella was a cause for concern.

“We want to emphasise that while no cases have been reported in SA, we urge consumers who might have bought this product not to feed their infants but to immediately return it to the point of purchase for a full refund,” said Mabuza.

Below are the details of the products affected:

  • Similac Alimentum 400g Infant Formula, batch numbers 27938z26 and29284Z26, manufactured in March 2021 and May 2021, with expiry dates April 1 2023 and June 1 2023.

“Ingesting salmonella may lead to diarrhoea, fever and abdominal cramps, while cronobacter infection may also cause damage to the bowel system. We encourage parents who have concerns that they might have fed their infants the product to seek medical attention.

“The Consumer Protection Act) provides for safety of consumers at all times, and minors are regarded among the most vulnerable consumers. We appreciate the precautionary recall by the supplier, however producers/manufacturers are required to supply or distribute goods that are safe and of good quality to avoid these mishaps. The  commission is monitoring the recall based on its recall guidelines,” said Mabuza.

TimesLIVE

