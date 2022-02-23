Ten in court for fatal Rosettenville mayhem
Ten men involved in the fatal Rosettenville, Johannesburg, shoot-out appeared in court on Wednesday on charges of murder and attempted murder.
They also faced charges of possession of unlicensed firearms and ammunition, possession of explosives, possession of hijacked vehicles and conspiracy to commit a cash-in-transit robbery.
The suspects, aged between 35 and 67, are Sihle Mazibuko, Qaphela Ngubeni, Menzi Shabalala, and Hloniphani Dube, Alex Matshebele, Phendula Mvubu, Mike Ngwadi, Andrew Tshobolo, Khulekani Nkosi and Kitso Mnguni.
According to Hawks spokesperson Brig Thandi Mbambo, the 10 were part of a group of at least 25 suspects accosted during a multidisciplinary crime intelligence-led operation which included the national CIT task team in Moffatview.
The case has been postponed to March 3 2022 for verification of addresses and the legal status of foreigners among them.
It is alleged that on Monday officers were following up information on suspects planning to commit a cash in transit robbery in the Johannesburg area.
The information led them to a house at 50 Friars Hill Street in Rosetenville, where the suspects had allegedly met for their final planning session.
A police helicopter hovered above the house while other officers took up positions on the ground, Independent Police Investigative Directorate spokesperson Grace Langa said.
"When the suspects noticed the helicopter they started shooting at it and the police in the helicopter retaliated by shooting back at the suspects. The officers on the ground joined in and the suspects continued shooting at the police officers. The suspects tried to escape from the house, some on foot, others in vehicles, and others jumped over walls to neighbouring houses.
"Eight suspects were fatally wounded and declared dead at the scene. One of the deceased suspects is an ex-military member," Langa said.
TimesLIVE
