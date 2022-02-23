Ten in court for fatal Rosettenville mayhem

Ten men involved in the fatal Rosettenville, Johannesburg, shoot-out appeared in court on Wednesday on charges of murder and attempted murder.

They also faced charges of possession of unlicensed firearms and ammunition, possession of explosives, possession of hijacked vehicles and conspiracy to commit a cash-in-transit robbery.

The suspects, aged between 35 and 67, are Sihle Mazibuko, Qaphela Ngubeni, Menzi Shabalala, and Hloniphani Dube, Alex Matshebele, Phendula Mvubu, Mike Ngwadi, Andrew Tshobolo, Khulekani Nkosi and Kitso Mnguni.

According to Hawks spokesperson Brig Thandi Mbambo, the 10 were part of a group of at least 25 suspects accosted during a multidisciplinary crime intelligence-led operation which included the national CIT task team in Moffatview.

The case has been postponed to March 3 2022 for verification of addresses and the legal status of foreigners among them.