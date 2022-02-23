‘Too few locals’: Government in talks with Huawei subsidiary to settle lawsuit over hiring

The labour department is negotiating a possible out of court settlement with a subsidiary of China’s Huawei Technologies, which it accuses of failing to comply with local hiring quotas, a government official says.

Authorities took Huawei Technologies SA to court this month, stating it had not met a requirement that 60% of workers must be South African.

Fikiswa Mncanca-Bede, a lawyer at the labour department, told Reuters its officials met with Huawei Technologies SA’s representatives on Monday.

“We are negotiating a settlement out of court with some conditions,” she said.

“The case has been stayed until we reach an agreement or not.”

Mncanca-Bede said the department was aiming to conclude negotiations by Friday.