South Africa

WATCH | Forgotten people: Ashbury residents still live under asbestos roofs as Magashule's case continues

Emile Bosch Multimedia journalist
23 February 2022 - 06:04

Elizabeth Vries has lived in a small, derelict house in Ashbury, on the outskirts of Bloemfontein, for the past 30 years. 

While former Free State premier and suspended ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule returned to court for pretrial hearings in the R255m asbestos corruption case, Vries lives under her asbestos roof just 5km away.

A wry smile touches her lips when asked her thoughts on the trial.

“I’m not one who likes to speak about politics. I feel what’s promised to us should materialise if money has been set out for us who live in these houses under these circumstances. I ask myself, what happens to the money if it disappears? We heard they would come build here. Lots of houses have been rebuilt but we’re sitting and waiting,” she says. 

Magashule, Free State government officials and a group of business people stand accused of benefiting from the tender illegally. The companies allegedly subcontracted other companies to do an asbestos audit and paid them R21m.

The NPA says they pocketed the rest.

“Where does the money go?” Vries asks. 

She says she has been experiencing chest issues since moving into the home. 

“Before I lived here I never had chest problems. I have shortness of breath and I struggle to breathe. At first the doctor said it could be anxiety or an asthma attack, but I told him I live under an asbestos roof. He said that could be the cause,” she says.

It is believed relatively low levels of respirable asbestos fibres can cause pleural plaques and deadly mesothelioma (a form of cancer). Uncontested evidence of disease occurrence has not been published.

Vries says she fears for the future of her children.

Her house stands amid dozens of derelict homes which have asbestos in their roofing, and their residents echo her sentiments of being a forgotten people.

Ace Magashule and co-accused will return to the Bloemfontein high court for pretrial proceedings on June 10.  

WATCH | Magashule unfazed by charges as lawyers continue to challenge prosecution

Former Free State premier Ace Magashule is facing fraud and corruption charges linked to a R255m asbestos tender.
Multimedia
20 hours ago

RECORDED | Ace Magashule back in court

Suspended ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule and his 15 co-accused are appearing in the Bloemfontein high court on Tuesday.
Politics
20 hours ago

WATCH | Ace Magashule in high spirits as asbestos case returns to Bloemfontein high court

Suspended ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule and his 15 co-accused appeared in the Bloemfontein high court on Monday.
News
1 day ago
subscribe

Most read

  1. SA authorities seize property of Zimbabwean vice-president's estranged wife ... Africa
  2. ‘These laws will protect everyone equally’ — Motsoaledi defends job quotas for ... South Africa
  3. Hoërskool Jan Viljoen parents: 'Let's stop fighting against ourselves' South Africa
  4. Durban mother dies two days after children’s funeral service South Africa
  5. Road Accident Fund caught ‘hiding’ R300bn debt by auditor-general News

Latest Videos

Malema VS Roets | Insults, genocide and protests light up equality court during ...
Ace Magashule in high spirits as asbestos case returns to Bloemfontein high ...