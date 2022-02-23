We are owed R9.2bn, says public works minister Patricia de Lille

Public works and infrastructure minister Patricia de Lille has called on South Africans to improve the culture of payment.

“It is not only Eskom that is owed money. We are also owed money,” De Lille said on Tuesday.

The revelations were made during a media briefing on progress over the past year on projects in the infrastructure investment plan following President Cyril Ramaphosa’s recent state of the nation address.

Speaking about the City of Tshwane’s drive to cut off services to its debtors, De Lille said the department’s CFO and his team have been engaging with all municipalities to resolve payment matters.

She said the disconnection of services experienced by government client departments were a result of private landlords who are not paying the municipality for services, rates and taxes.

“The department of public works and infrastructure (DPWI) has processed payments to the value of R464m to the city since April 2021 to date in line with invoices received for this period.”