South Africa

Effects of Russia's Ukraine invasion will be felt by SA, experts say

Ernest Mabuza Journalist
24 February 2022 - 17:20
A tank drives along a street after Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered the deployment of Russian troops to two breakaway regions in eastern Ukraine following the recognition of their independence, in the separatist-controlled city of Donetsk, Ukraine, on February 22 2022.
A tank drives along a street after Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered the deployment of Russian troops to two breakaway regions in eastern Ukraine following the recognition of their independence, in the separatist-controlled city of Donetsk, Ukraine, on February 22 2022.
Image: REUTERS/Alexander Ermochenko

While Russia’s military action in Ukraine might seem far away its effect is already being felt in SA markets.

Economist Dawie Roodt said the first effect will be an increase in the oil price, which has risen to just more than $100 (roughly R1,541) in the immediate aftermath of the invasion.

“The rand is weakened. Investors feel frightened and tend to run away from risky assets and hide in safer places, including the stronger markets.

“The first effect of the attack will be the financial markets and we are seeing that now,” Roodt said.

With oil prices going up and the weak rand, fuel prices will increase.

“Interests rates will go up and will affect economic growth. We are exporting less. What is happening in central Europe is having an effect on emerging economies,” Roodt said.

Thembisa Fakude, a senior research fellow at the Africa-Asia Dialogue, told Radio 702 on Thursday the attack will affect SA because supplies of oil and gas are going to be disturbed.

“We have seen in the past whenever there is a disturbance in oil supplies the smaller countries tend to redirect their produce into Europe, which will suffocate the supplies coming our way,” Fakude said.

TimesLIVE

MORE:

'Ramaphosa shouldn't even dare to interfere' — SA reacts to Ukraine and Russia conflict

"SA should stay out of the conflict in the Ukraine and look at our internal problems," said one user.
News
7 hours ago

From SA's response to calls to take up arms: Five of your questions about the Russia and Ukraine conflict answered

Confused by all the war talk? Here are five things you should know about Russia's invasion of Ukraine.
News
5 hours ago

US hits Russian banks, elites with sanctions over Ukraine crisis

In response to Russia not withdrawing its forces from Belarus to the north of Ukraine, Biden said he had authorised additional movements of US forces ...
News
1 day ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. ‘These laws will protect everyone equally’ — Motsoaledi defends job quotas for ... South Africa
  2. SA authorities seize property of Zimbabwean vice-president's estranged wife ... Africa
  3. Snake catcher on the mend after being bitten twice by black mamba South Africa
  4. ‘I crushed his head with a rock’: Tshwane ‘serial killer’ had no mercy after ... South Africa
  5. Passenger bust with ‘cocaine in luggage, heroin in shoes’ at Cape Town ... South Africa

Latest Videos

Budget 2022: Godongwana has money for Eskom, predicts low growth for SA
'IMF is an instrument of colonialism': EFF's Floyd Shivambu bashes ...