From SA's response to calls to take up arms: Five of your questions about the Russia and Ukraine conflict answered

The global community is on edge amid tensions between Russia and Ukraine, fuelled by Russian President Vladimir Putin's military operations in the two breakaway regions in eastern Ukraine.

Putin recognised the areas as independent regions on Monday.

He said earlier this week that the two regions, Luhansk and Donetsk in the eastern part of Ukraine, were ancient Russian land.

“I deem it necessary to make a decision that should have been made a long time ago — to immediately recognise the independence and sovereignty of the Donetsk People’s Republic and the Luhansk People’s Republic,” Putin said during a press briefing.

He launch a “special military operation” in Ukraine on Thursday, claiming it was to “protect” the Donbas region and said there was a need to “demilitarise” the country.

Ukraine labelled it an “act of war” and president Volodymyr Zelensky called on those capable of bearing arms to defend the nation.

Confused by all the war talk? Here are five things you should know:

WAS UKRAINE PART OF RUSSIA BEFORE?

Ukraine was part of the Russian empire long before the Union of Soviet Socialist Republics (USSR). The USSR broke up in 1991 and Ukraine became a state.

Ukraine still has social and cultural ties with Russia, particularly in the Eastern part of the country where Russian is spoken more widely.

Ukraine as a nation, however, has established close ties with countries in Western Europe.

WHAT DOES RUSSIA WANT?

According to BBC, the tension between the two countries is more about what Putin does not want, which is for Ukraine to join European institutions like the EU and North Atlantic Treaty Organisation (Nato), a defensive alliance of more than 30 countries.

Putin has reportedly claimed that Ukraine is the “puppet of the West” and that it was never a proper state on its own. He has been asking for assurance from the West and Ukraine that it will not join Nato

WHAT IS SA'S STANCE ON THE MATTER?

The department of international relations & co-operation (Dirco) condemned the tensions between the two countries. It called on parties involved to “devote increased efforts to diplomacy and to find a solution that will help de-escalate tensions and avert armed conflict.”