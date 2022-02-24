Government must ensure environment is good for job creation: Treasury DG

There were public employment opportunities, but there were 15-million South Africans without a job.

“It is those ones we cannot provide. We have to make an environment conducive for that to happen.

“Ease of doing business is one. It is the hallmark of structural reform we have to embark on, including other critical reforms to unlock the potential of the economy.”

The incentives included reducing corporate income tax for businesses to enable them to expand their businesses.

“You then create opportunities for more people to be employed.

“Let us create a good environment for businesses to flourish.”

This would allow the economy to expand.

McKaiser asked Mogajane to comment on Cosatu’s assessment of the budget that a mass employment programme and stimulus plan are missing and simply reducing debt on its own will not grow the economy or create jobs.